JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The National Montford Point Marine Association will host the Montford Point Marine Observance and annual convention in Jacksonville this year.

The event is set for 8 a.m. on August 25 at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Memorial Gardens. In case of rainy weather the ceremony will be recorded for broadcast, but without accommodation for the audience.

The observance honors and remembers the first African Americans who enlisted in the Marine Corps during WWII and trained at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, the modern-day site of Camp Johnson. This year’s celebration also marks the 80th anniversary of the enlistment of the first Montford Point Marines.

This year’s observance will honor eleven Montford Point Marines with the Congressional Gold Medal. As part of a national effort to recognize the challenges these Marines endured and the sacrifices made on the battlefield, surviving Montford Pointers who served from 1942 through 1949 are presented with Congressional Gold Medals.

The observance also includes a keynote speaker, a demonstration from the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and is attended by other original Montford Point Marines and their families. The event will be recorded for broadcast and streamed on G10TV, G10TV.org and available through DVIDS and the City of Jacksonville YouTube channel.