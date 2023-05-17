FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WNCN) — A U.S. Army soldier at Fort Bragg previously accused of violating the secret peeping statute faces 18 more charges after Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies say four more accusers came forward.

The county’s sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Andrew Nathaniel Gomez of Spring Lake was arrested Tuesday on charges that include a combined 10 counts of one of the three degrees of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of secret peeping.

Deputies say Gomez was processed at the county’s detention center on a $130,000 secure bond and was due in court later Tuesday.

Deputies say he faces five counts of disclosure of private images; three counts of secret peeping; three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest Tuesday came nearly two months after Gomez was accused of secretly recording himself having sex with women who were unaware that they were being recorded, then posting those videos to OnlyFans.

Gomez has said those videos instead were posted by one of the women after he “ghosted” her.