ARGYLE, Texas (Storyful) — A mother working in a Texas barbeque restaurant was brought to tears on December 19 when her daughter, a member of the US Marine Corps, surprised her at work after making an unexpected trip home for the holidays.

Video of the moment captured by Bryan McLarty at 407BBQ in Denton County shows Lydia Calderon receiving flowers from her boss, who thanks her for her hard work making tamales through the year, but who then tells Lydia there’s “one more present” waiting for her. At that moment, Lydia sees her daughter coming through the door, bursts into tears, and rushes over to hug her.

According to McLarty, it was her daughter’s first trip home from service, and neither Lydia nor her husband had expected to see her again until late January.

“Some days are just so much cooler than others,” 407BBQ wrote in a video post. “It was never about the tamales.”