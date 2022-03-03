WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — The U.S. House on Thursday passed the Honoring our PACT Act, which includes original legislation from the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

The measure passed the House 256-174. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act provides long-overdue judicial relief to victims of water contamination at Camp Lejeune, which dates back decades.

Rep. Greg Murphy said he was pleased that his original legislation made it to a successful vote.

“When we send our men and women overseas, we make a promise to care for them when they come home” said Murphy. “We failed our veterans when they were exposed to toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune, and it is up to us to make it right.

“My bipartisan bill, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, eliminates burdensome red tape to ensure that those exposed to toxic chemicals, including service members, Marine dependents, civil servants, and contractors, can receive their day in court. As the proud representative of more than 89,000 veterans, I am honored to lead the effort to make sure our Camp Lejeune community gets the care and benefits they’ve earned.

“I am relieved to see bipartisan support for the Camp Lejeune Justice Act today, and I look forward to bringing this much-needed bill across the finish line for families in Eastern North Carolina.”