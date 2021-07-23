Rep. Murphy states in letter support for families waiting for military housing, asks process to be sped up

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03) wrote a letter to Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker asking him to consider alleviating financial stress on military families.

Murphy said in the letter that many military families are experiencing exceptionally long wait times for military housing at Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and MCAS Cherry Point. He said the long wait times are forcing many families to pay out of pocket for temporary housing.

He hopes the letter will spark assistance for families in need.