FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A bizarre Fort Bragg gate crash that happened last Saturday is raising some questions.

On Saturday night, an SUV plowed through the outbound Canopy Access Point Gate and into a building on Fort Bragg’s base.

DoorDash driver Amanda Grochala, her fiancé and their two-year-old son were sitting in their car just outside that gate. They were attempting to deliver an order when they realized the gate was closed.

“I looked up and I see the black SUV coming straight for our car,” Grochala said.

She said the SUV sideswiped them before ramming into the gate. The couple said it appeared there was a car chasing the SUV.

“I saw this car come by, come straight up to where the car was parked and had screamed ‘help call 911’,” Grochala said.

Her fiancé, Kevin Castellon, went to help while calling 911.

“I turned around after she called me and he was gone,” Castellon said.

While Fort Bragg said the crash is under investigation, the base also denies there was a chase, and denies the crash was part of any training exercise, including Robin Sage.

According to Fort Bragg, two people were injured including the SUV driver and someone who rendered aid to the driver. Both were taken to Womack Hospital after the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. One of those people has been released, but another is still there and is listed as stable.

For the past five days, the couple said they’ve been trying to get an accident report from military police. The couple said they mainly want it so they can make car repairs using their insurance, but find it odd they have not received one.

“Every time we call, it keeps going on ringer or just nothing,” Castellon said.

Fort Bragg told CBS 17 the owners of the vehicles involved will receive a full report when the investigation is complete. However, we were also told there is no timetable for when that could happen.

“We were just trying to go out and get money to pay bills and that happens,” Grochala said.