NC group introduces program to help Air Force families get scholarships

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina group is helping Air Force families in North Carolina get scholarships.

The Goldsboro Elks Lodge is working with the Patriot Foundation to create the Air Force Family Scholarship program in North Carolina. This resource is for spouses or dependents of a fallen or disabled veteran.

Organizers said other service branches have these programs but not the Air Force. The Air Force Family Scholarship program is now ready to take applications.

“We understand the sacrifices that military members are making to afford us all of the freedom that we enjoy,” said Doug McGrath with the Goldsboro Elks Lodge. “We’re just trying to make sure certain that there’s a provision out there for family members of folks who have paid the ultimate price or have become disabled as a result of their military service.”

Family members or eligible dependent members of veterans, active duty for the Department of the Air Force who reside in North Carolina are encouraged to apply. Written applications are available thru the AFFSP Scholarship Committee, Goldsboro Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 1003, Goldsboro, NC 27533. More detailed information concerning eligibility, application, and program contacts is available at www.AFFSP.org.