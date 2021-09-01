NC sending National Guard logistics unit from Lenoir to Louisiana to aid after Hurricane Ida

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is sending National Guard personnel to help Louisiana after the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Ida. The 113th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) Headquarters from Lenoir, N.C. is deploying approximately 65 personnel to the Gulf this week.

“The people of North Carolina received help from many other states after hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We are glad to send this assistance to help Louisiana recover from Ida’s devastation and thankful to our National Guard men and women for their service during this emergency.”

The soldiers will provide logistical management expertise supporting the distribution of relief supplies and commodities. The unit consists of master logisticians who have managed transportation companies and other logistical requirements during past operations including North Carolina’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This demonstrates the National Guard’s dual mission role, to help our neighbors here at home and defend our nation abroad,” said Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, North Carolina’s Adjutant General. “The unique role of the National Guard allows our states to share resources and help our citizens when disasters strike.”

Louisiana requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which helps coordinate relief for disaster-stricken states to make available the right type of resources at the right time. All resources are coordinated between state emergency management agencies.

The EMAC system was developed by state governors following Hurricane Andrew in 1992 when critical resources were needed by the state of Florida. North Carolina has sent teams to help with numerous disaster response efforts in other states and territories including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, flooding in South Carolina and West Virginia in 2015, and Louisiana and Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.