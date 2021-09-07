NC Works helping veterans in ENC get jobs

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Works Career Center in Morehead City is partnering with multiple organizations in support of veteran services.

The groups are hosting four major events in the upcoming months for veterans in Eastern North Carolina. Veteran representative for the NC Works Career Center, John Sotirkys, wants to let the veterans know they are there for them.

“We want to show that we’re still here,” Sotirkys said. “We haven’t forgotten about any of them, regardless of the generation or the war that they served in, whether it was peacetime or wartime.”

(NC Career Works flyer)

The first event is the “Crusin for Careers” hiring expo on Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in New Bern. Other events include:

Carteret County Homeless Stand Down at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day parade on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in Morehead City

Veterans outreach event at the National Guard Armory in New Bern on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

