NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – An event in New Bern will honor vets lost to suicide.

On November 11th, the March for the 22 Veterans Day event will be located at 5 am in front of the Piggly Wiggly in Maysville.

The number 22 is unique for this event because it represents the 22 Vets who take their lives each day and this event is raising awareness about the Veteran suicide rates.

The people who are participating in the event will be marching 22 miles from the Piggly Wiggly in Maysville. Then they will be collected from marching the 22km portion from Bender Signs in Pollocksville. Together we will march to and through our local highways and streets, along MLK Jr Blvd, and collect those marching the 2km portion from Freshwater Beer Co. on Pollock St in New Bern.

In order to register for this event, click here.