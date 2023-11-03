NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – People gathered at Union Point Park in New Bern on Friday to place American flags, remembering all those who served.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 886 New Bern partnered with Craven Community College for the event. This is the seventh year of New Bern’s Field of Flags. More than 900 flags were placed.

“Within an hour and 15 minutes, a total of 920 flags and it will continue to grow,” VVA Chapter 886 member Rick Miller said.

Each flag has the name of a serviceman or woman attached. The flags in the first eight rows have gold stars attached to them.

“The first eight rows are veterans of the Vietnam War that were killed in action within Craven County and the surrounding counties,” Miller added.

People both young and old came to help.

“We worked with the veterans of Craven Community College,” Miller said. “It was a wonderful thing, we got it done so efficiently and it was just a beautiful thing to see.”

For some veterans, it was a reminder, nobody should be forgotten.

“Sometimes you feel, was it all worth it? Yes. Separation from family is something a lot of these veterans had to endure. Some of them gave their lives while they were away,” VVA Chapter 886 member Darrel Dennis said.

“For the freedoms that we have, even though we may think they’re being taken away, they’re a lot better off than a lot of people have.”

For those interested in placing a flag, visit the gazebo at Union Point Park for more information.

VVA Chapter 886 is also accepting donations. Checks can be made to VVA Chapter 886. Donations can be mailed to:VVA Chapter 886, Box #3544, New Bern, NC 28564.