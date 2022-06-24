CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new clinic will help to bring health care closer to Marines and Sailors stationed at Camp Lejeune.

Marine Centered Medical Home Hadnot Point is a branch clinic of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. The new medical center has taken around 10 years to get to where it is currently. Now, it will serve roughly 8,000 service members with healthcare needs.

“It’s a demonstration of our commitment to the warfighter, ensuring that we have a ready medical force and a medically ready force,” said Defense Health Agency Project Officer Lt. Matthew Miles.

Miles says that the facility is roughly 40,000 square feet and costs close to $30 million.

“We have primary care, we have two Marine center medical homes,” said Miles. “We have physical therapy, pharmacy, audiology, laboratory services, sports medicine, as well as dental services.”

Deputy Director of Branch Clinics, Commander David Bennett, said it’s important to have access to healthcare in a close proximity to where these service men and women stay.

“The importance of a clinic like this is to take care of the marines and sailors at their point where they live and work and breathe,” said Bennett.

As well as examining them before heading overseas.

“A clinic like this is also important for medical readiness,” said Bennett. “Which is a key component for our combatant leaders to have combat power to go downrange and to do the country’s bidding.”

This is just the first of many. Around four more Marine Centered Medical Homes projects will be happening around the base over the next few years.

Both Miles and Bennett say the facility will be open to the base sometime in July.