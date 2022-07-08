NEW RIVER, N.C. (WNCT) – A new commanding officer is coming to New River Air Station.

The base held a ceremony signifying the passing of command from Col. Curtis Ebitz to Col. Garth Burnett.

It featured a “Pass in Review” where troops marched by and recognized officials in attendance and the former commanders of the Air Station.

“This is very important to establish who the incoming CO is to begin establishing those new relationships with the commanding officer so we can maintain those and continue to grow those relationships with the community” stated Lt. Col. Matthew Cook, executive officer for Marine Corps Air Station New River.

There was also a retirement ceremony for Ebitz, recognizing his 29 years of service.