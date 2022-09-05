SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The new Wayne School for Technical Arts will celebrate its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on Friday at 10:45 a.m.

Distinguished members of Seymour Johnson AFB and Wayne County Public Schools, along with other special guests and invited dignitaries will come together as part of a special ceremony to symbolically mark the beginning of this new and innovative partnership.















The Wayne School of Technical Arts is located on Seymour Johnson AFB. It has the unique distinction of being the only public school in North Carolina to be located on a military installation and is among only a small number of schools nationwide to hold this distinction.