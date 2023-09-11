JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was injured after a Humvee flipped just outside of New River Base Access on Monday morning.

WNCT’s Claire Curry spoke with Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryaon, who said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Monday. No other vehicles were involved. He was unclear how many people were in the vehicle but said there were no injuries.

The vehicle was on its side and was blocking the road where the crash happened. The vehicle was removed by on-base personnel. The NC State Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.