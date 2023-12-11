(WGHP) — The millions of Americans who have volunteered to serve in the United States Armed Forces since the elimination of the draft 50 years ago all signed up knowing it would change them without being sure of how.

“I was not the same person when I left as when I came home,” said Dustin Gladwell, who served 12 years in the Army, including tours in Afghanistan. “Within the first couple of years (of being home), it just started hitting me … a lot of us feel like we really need something more.”

It seemed to be the natural consequence of experiencing something unlike what almost everyone around you has experienced.

“The feelings of not mattering anymore and not knowing what to do next with yourself and feeling like, ‘I did all these amazing things in combat.’ We lived life at an eight or a nine or a 10, and you come home now, and it’s at a two or a three. Maybe a bad day is a four or an interesting day is a four,” Gladwell said. “It’s a really big gap, and it leaves a gap in your mind … and that wears on you.”

Sometimes, it wears on all veterans to the point where they can’t handle it, anymore.

“For years … we’ve been assuming the suicide rate was around 22 veterans a day,” Gladwell said. “That’s been a number that was put out back around 2014, 2015. The VA claims that number now has gone down to maybe 17, which most veterans don’t agree with. Anecdotally, we’ve felt like for years that number was probably low, but none of us was in a position to ever prove it. Just last year, right when we launched, another non-profit out of Georgia partnered with the University of Alabama and then Duke University just down the road here in North Carolina, and they’ve actually been able to validate that an entire category of suicides were left out. Not only was it not 22 a day, but they were underreporting by about 25%, so all the feelings that we anecdotally had feeling like it was low turned out to be true. They found that that number was actually about 27, 28 a day.”

One answer to help with this was a simple companion.

“Dogs will always be there for us. They’ll always be loving. It’s unconditional. It’s true emotion,” Gladwell said.

So he began a non-profit called Charlie Mike.

“Charlie Mike is a military phrase which stands for ‘continue mission,’” Gladwell said. “So if you’re out on patrol … if the word comes down … it means, ‘Drive on. Continue. Keep going.’ And so the idea of using Charlie Mike for the name of our organization is for those of us who have ended our military service and are now veterans. The motto is continue the mission of life.”

Charlie Mike is a non-profit that rescues dogs from local shelter and trains them over a number of weeks and then provides them free of charge to veterans as a therapy dog. They can do much more than a simple companion dog, which typically have little to no training, but they’re not as expensive as a service dog which can often take a year or two to train and cost as much as $80,000. Service dogs are usually trained to do one or a few very specific tasks such as alerting their owner when their blood sugar gets low, which the dog can be taught to smell.

Gladwell and his team discovered that there were plenty of companion and service dogs out there. But the gap between them was still large – therapy dogs with some training – and that’s what Charlie Mike is filling.

“The program we’ve created is to fill that gap of not a pet, not a service dog. We train our dog at a therapy dog level,” Gladwell said.

“There are so many things we’re looking for when we rescue a dog,” said Justin Lee, who works for Charlie Mike and spent five years as a Marine. “Obviously, right out of the gate, ‘Is a dog social? Is a dog lively?'”

They have a waiting list of vets who need dogs, and Charlie Mike hopes they can find more donors to help them expand the program.

