Online Originals: Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Change of Command ceremony took place at Camp Lejeune on Thursday. The event was originally supposed to take place outside, but because of the weather, it was moved indoors.

II Marine Expeditionary Force conducted the Change of Command. Lt. Gen. Robert Hedelund said a few words at the event before the passing of the battle colors.

Outgoing Commander Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault passed all authorities and responsibilities of II Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. William Jurney.

The event included morning colors, invocation, sound attention, sound adjutants call, the National Anthem, sound off, officers center, honors to the generals, passing of battle colors, anchors aweigh and the Marines Hymn.

Incoming Commanding General William Jurney is a North Carolina native and calls this his home.

“This is home. Camp Lejeune is home. This is where we raised our family. This is where I was raised as a Marine,” said Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney.

Outgoing Commanding General Brian Beaudreault was the commander of II Marine Expeditionary Force since June of 2019.