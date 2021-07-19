Online Originals: Veteran talks suicide awareness, efforts support in community

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — David Hamill is an Army veteran and knows firsthand the difficult transition many vets have after active duty.

He’s organizing an event called “Paddles with Battles.” It’s to help bring awareness about issues the general public might not be aware of. The event will take place on August 22 in Pollocksville. Until then, Hamill is raising money for organizations like the American Legion Post and Whole Vet.

The money will be given out on the day of the actual event. There will also be vendors at the event, highlighting local veteran businesses. Hamill said he hopes it’ll help the general public understand what they go through when they transition back home.

We all get up every morning with a flag on our shoulders, and we know what our purpose is. But when we get home, that mission gets skewed. David Hamill, event organizer

Hamill said there will also be anonymous mental health resources that are different than veterans affairs. Learn more about the event with Army Veteran and Organizer, David Hamill in the below video.

Paddles with Battles:

August 22, noon-5 p.m.

Pollocksville Wildlife Boat Ramp

Kayak River run at 2:22 PM

Organizing partners – American Legion Post 539, Whole Vet, and Trent Bridge Development

Vendor Sign-up: American Legion Post 539: Paddle with Battles Vendor Sign Up

