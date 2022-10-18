JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Onslow County had the chance to learn about the 1983 Beirut Barracks bombings.

On Tuesday morning, survivors and veterans educated Northwoods Park Middle Schoolers about it, just days before the 39th anniversary.

The annual Beirut Memorial Observance will be held at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 2 p.m.

It was a special moment for everyone involved because, in the 1980s, students at Northwoods Park Middle School helped raise money to establish memorial trees in Jacksonville. Nearly 40 years later, a new group of students made their way to the Beirut Memorial at Lejeune Memorial Gardens, ready to hear firsthand accounts of the bombings.

“At approximately 6:22 on Sunday, October 23, we were awoken by a very loud explosion,” said one veteran, Jack MacDonald. “At the time, we didn’t know the extent of the explosion, we just thought it was another incoming round.”

There were 241 lives lost that day. It’s something MacDonald will never forget. Now, he and others that were there are using their own experiences to educate students.

“We have to remember our history. We have to share our history and keep it alive, so we never have to repeat it again,” said MacDonald.

They also made ribbons and hung them on trees around the Memorial Gardens, to honor the lives lost and prepare for the annual observance on Sunday.

“I think one of the main takeaways would be just to see the wall and all the names and how close it is because [they’re] mainly from Jacksonville,” said one student, Max Crandall.

MacDonald said they were grateful for the support of students from Northwoods Park Middle then and they still are now.

“We are introducing ourselves to these great young adults that have so much respect. [They] have taken care of us for the last 39 years. So, we just want to reach back out to our community again,” said MacDonald.