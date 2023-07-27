JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville USO is getting military families involved with America’s favorite pastime for their summer baseball clinic.

Professionals with Team USA were teaching 50 military children, ages six to 12, new skills like catching, batting and throwing.

“I get to wear USA, USA across my chest. And without the military families, you know, supporting us here at home and on the front lines, you know, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do and represent our country playing a sport that I love,” said Team USA Baseball player Anna Kimbrell.

Jacksonville USO has so many more fun camps and clinics this summer for kids. Click here for more information about them.