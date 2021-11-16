Over 200 Jacksonville military families receive gift cards, gifts ahead of the holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 250 military families in Jacksonville were given gift cards today to help provide meals ahead of Thanksgiving next week. They also got other essentials and goods to help out this holiday season.

This was all part of Operation Homefront’s annual Holiday Meals for the Military Program. It will help families get the essentials they need for a traditional holiday meal.

“We don’t have family here to be able to spend with each other for the holidays. So just being able to have all this stuff to make the nice Thanksgiving meal sale was really nice,” said military spouse Dannielle Shunk. “Being a military family, we don’t have any resources to really help us a lot. So it’s nice to have people that you know, are there for you when you need them.”

Operation Homefront teamed up with Grunt Style for Tuesday’s event. The event served as the official launch for the Grunt Style foundation, a national nonprofit aimed at providing life-changing resources to service members, veterans, and military families.

“A lot of us make less than or around $20,000 a year. Until that changes right until the bills are passed and things are done the Grunt Style Foundation. We are dedicated to supporting those service members in need,” said the Director of The Grunt Style Foundation, Tiffany Orner.

Some of the other things families got during Tuesday’s event were food donations, shirts, and diapers. The program offers junior and mid-grade enlisted families with these items, to help make the holiday season brighter for those who sacrifice so much for America.

“More than even the meal itself and the value of the gift card is this is really a thank you to these military families from the Americans that they serve,” said Chief Development Officer for Operation Homefront, Margi Kirst.

Operation Homefront officials said they have about 80 more of these events planned across the country in the near future. During this year’s program, the organization will put meals on the tables of more than 15,000 military families nationwide.