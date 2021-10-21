Peer-to-peer support group in Onslow County working to help veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new support group in Onslow County is giving veterans the chance to be there for each other.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Jacksonville is offering help for post 9/11 veterans. Officials with the clinic say after recent events like the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, veterans need support now more than ever.

The support group will meet every Thursday at 5 p.m in the community room at the clinic. Click here for more information.

“A lot of times those individuals have nowhere to turn or don’t know who to talk to, or trusted trying to find support when they are struggling with those memories and dealing with their past,” said Roe Holcomb, outreach manager for the facility.

The program gives veterans the opportunity to talk to one another in a free space. It started as a way to give veterans a way to speak freely to one another. One of the group’s founders said a lot of the times when veterans speak, they feel like they are being judged.

“The veterans themselves walk on eggshells, more or less because we think differently than, I mean, your typical civilian, a lot of times, we are guarded,” Holcomb said.

This gives them the chance to be with others that have been in similar situations and seen the same things, Holcomb said.

“Sitting around other guys that have found the same mindset really helps you kind of get through your struggles by talking to with other peers,” Holcomb said.

The Steven A. Choen Military Family Clinic at Hope for the Warriors is also an outpatient mental health clinic for veterans, service members and their families. They deal with various things that veterans may go through like PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Holcomb wants to remind fellow veterans they’re all in this together.

“When you are seeking help, that that support is there for you. there’s nothing wrong with asking for help,” Holcomb said.