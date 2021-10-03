Protesters demonstrate in Jacksonville for release of military member critical of Biden Administration

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Jacksonville on Sunday protested the arrest of a military leader at Camp Lejeune who was critical of the Biden Administration’s actions during the U.S. departure of Afghanistan.

Demonstrators gathered at the Freedom Fountain for Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was arrested and jailed on Camp Lejeune after posting a video on social media criticizing military leaders about the process the U.S. took in leaving Afghanistan back in August. In the video, Scheller said senior leaders let them down, and he wants accountability.

Protesters said they will continue to plan demonstrations until Scheller is released.