WALSTONBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19, all branches of the military came together for Proud to be an American Day in downtown Walstonburg Saturday morning.

WNCT’s own Ken Watlington was the master of ceremonies at the event, which showed support to the veterans who were in attendance and kept the memory of those fallen alive.

“We need to show support for our nation and for the causes that it supports,” said Stephen Elliott, who attended the event and who is also a veteran.

The event is sponsored by the Walstonburg American Legion Post 332.

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

“It’s extremely important for this to happen. It is as far as I know one of the only ones of this type, especially in Greene County,” said veteran A.J. Thomas.

Organizers behind the event said the money raised from the Proud to be an American Day celebration will go to local charities the post supports.

“We don’t want people to forget why we have freedom. I mean, these guys sacrificed a lot for us to do what we’re doing today. So we appreciate that and we don’t want it to die,” said Ray Holloman, American Legion Post 332 of Walstonburg.

Veterans and military introductions through an American flag line recognized those who served our country, while a POW/MIA ceremony and the playing of taps remembered those who are no longer with us.

For a town with a population of around 230 people, those who attended the event said it’s important to keep the Proud to be an American Day celebration going right here for this community.