JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A number of people gathered at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Saturday for a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony to those who served during that era.

“I think it’s very important to recognize the depth of the Vietnam War,” said N.C. Sen. Michael Lazzara.

More than 58,000 American service members died in the Vietnam War. More than 150,000 were wounded. Some Vietnam veterans who survived didn’t have a traditional welcome home.

“Instead of given a welcome and a hero’s welcome, we were called baby killers and spit out when spit on and they didn’t deserve that,” said Frank McCarthy, retired Major U.S. Marine Corps and former member of the House of Representatives.

For one retired Marine who left Vietnam in 1967, he said the ceremony brought back his experience in the war.

“Ninety days without a shower or a hot meal, the monsoons, wet 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 90 straight days. I mean, your hands and your feet look like dishwater hands,” said Joseph Houle, a retired Marine Sergeant Major.

Saturday’s ceremony was a reminder of the sacrifices that were made in Vietnam.

“We’re the home of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune,” said Lazzara.

“We have deep history in our previous wars. You know, Onslow County is a caring community. We love our veterans, we love our service members and their families, and it is our duty and obligation to always be here for them and to always remember their sacrifices, and some that pay the ultimate sacrifice that are no longer here, and we will never forget their service.”

Event organizers and attendees all agreed the ceremony was much needed to help show respect, remember and honor those who served in the Vietnam War.