CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds gathered at Camp Lejeune’s Memorial Gardens on Sunday to renew a pledge to never forget and remember the hundreds of American lives lost in the Beirut bombings.

Sunday marked 39 years since a deadly terror attack on October 23, 1983. On that day, 241 United States military personnel were killed in an attack on a peacekeeping mission, with more than 200 of those killed being U.S. Marines.

“We never forget. And as I said earlier, we made a commitment to never forget our veterans and their families, and we’ve kept our word,” said U.S. Marine Corps Ret. Gen. Al Gray.

Military officials at the event said remembering the sacrifice of the servicemen preserves their legacy and stands as a testament to the Marine Corps values.

“We remember all that ran to the sound of the guns that morning. We accept the responsibility to understand the meaning of their sacrifice and uphold their legacy,” II Marine Expeditionary Force Commander Lt Gen David A Ottignon said.

“We acknowledge that we are part of something bigger, something stronger, that binds us in this community, with our families, and with Marines and Sailors. And today we remember fighting men, Battalion Landing Team 1-8 and the 22nd MAU. And we want to tell their story and recommit ourselves to never forget.”

For the veterans, some said that memorials like the one on Sunday helped to ease the pain that comes with remembering.

“Healing. This helps our veterans heal … and reconnect with the ones that we used to know. That we still know, but now we get to reconnect with them once again,” said Jack MacDonald, a veteran of Beirut.

Three wreaths were laid at the Beirut Memorial during the ceremony. The first wreath represented the connection between civilians and the military in the area. The second wreath was for those who lost their lives in Beirut and Grenada. The third wreath was to remember local Marines and Sailors killed in training.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips also said the city will continue to support U.S. servicemembers and their families today, tomorrow, and forever.