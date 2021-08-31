Rep. Murphy receives response about need for financial relief for military families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy said Tuesday he received a response after writing a letter in June asking the acting secretary of the Navy for financial relief for military families.

The letter Murphy wrote addressed long housing wait times for families at Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and MCAS Cherry Point. Murphy said he received a response from acting Sec. Thomas W. Harker saying he will work with him on the issue.

Murphy is optimistic this will help take the stress off the shoulders of the servicemen and their families.

“There’s a lot of stress with our armed services, and those Marines who have signed up to serve our country,” Murphy said. “And this is just one reason, one thing that we can take off their shoulders to try to help them these days.”

Click here to read the full letter of response from the Navy.