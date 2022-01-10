Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Naval Dental Center at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of the new, state-of-the-art Naval Dental Center.

This dental center is replacing four outdated dental care buildings at the base. The new facility will include general dentistry, hygiene, endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, ancillary services and administrative support to the service members at Camp Lejeune.

The building cost $44 million and took six years to complete fully. It is a 70,2925 square foot facility with the capacity to support up to 7,000 patients for dental care.

Officials said they plan to open the facility in late February.

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, said the old facilities provided safe care to the Marines, but with this new facility, they will be providing world-class dental care.

“It’s not about the building. It’s about how do we use everything in our control to optimize the care of that individual Marine,” Place said.

Place also said every single one of these Marines pledged to defend America, so they want to support that gift of service that comes from those individual Marines and provide them with the best care possible.

Jennifer McGuire-Haveman, director for dental services with 2nd Dental Battalion, will be working in the facility every day and said she’s excited to have a welcoming environment to make patients feel more comfortable when it comes to dental care.