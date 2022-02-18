Rick Herrema Foundation hosting ‘Meet Us at the Park’ event to help Fort Bragg families of those deployed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – – With thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers getting deployed to Europe, we cannot forget the hardships their families may encounter. The non-profit organization The Rick Herrema Foundation is making sure those families are taken care.

The Rick Herrema Foundation will be hosting its “Meet Us at the Park” event for a free fun day full of activities. music, and food.

“Let’s aim to put the stressors of these unpredictable times aside, for at least a little bit, and connect to one another, support one another, and love on one another,” said event organizer Vicky Jimenez.

Registration is required for the event. You can sign up as an attendee or as a volunteer. The event will take place on February 26 at 2 p.m.

After the event, they will host their February Family Fun Day: Evening Drive-In Movie event. Showtime will begin at 5:30 p.m. Movies playing will include “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”  The group will be providing hot cocoa, popcorn and water.  

To register for the drive-in movie you can register here for free.

To learn more about the event or if you want to help you can click here for more information.

