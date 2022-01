JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville has issued a traffic advisory ahead of road closures scheduled for training later in the week.

NC-172 between Sneads Ferry Road (in the vicinity of Gillets Creek) to the Triangle Outpost gate will be closed from January 20th at noon, until January 21st at 4 am.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route to installation.