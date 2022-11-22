CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — Naval Medical Center aboard Camp Lejeune is opening another clinic to bring healthcare closer to the Marines that live there.

Marine-centered medical home Wallace Creek is a branch clinic of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and will serve nearly 9,000 Marines and Sailors on base with different ambulatory services. The 42,000-square-foot facility will include primary care, physical therapy, radiology and dental care.

“Throughout the business day, instead of having to wait for their provider to be available, other providers are available to see them. What that means is, it brings up readiness right away,” said Heather Kirk, director for NMCCL Branch Clinics.

This is the second Marine-centered medical home to open on base, with three more in the works.