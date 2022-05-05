SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Col. Lucas J. Teel will assume command of the 4th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on May 11, 2022, at 8 a.m.

During the ceremony, Col. Kurt C. Helphinstine, 4th FW commander, will relinquish command to Teel. Helphinstine assumed command in July 2020.

Helphinstine will assume his new position as Executive Officer to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.

Teel was most recently Vice Commander, 336th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. He was previously stationed at SJAFB in 2005 as an F-15E Strike Eagle student pilot, 2014-2015 as an instructor pilot and director of operations with the 335th Fighter Squadron and 2015-2017 as an F-15E evaluator pilot and commander of the 336th Fighter Squadron.

The 4th Fighter Wing is home to 94 F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to two operational and two training fighter squadrons, flying more than 12,000 sorties and 21,000 hours per year. The wing also partners with and provides overall host support for the 916th Air Refueling Wing and its KC-46 aircraft.

Media may attend the change of command and are encouraged to RSVP by Friday, May 6.

If agencies are unable to attend but are interested in receiving footage from the ceremony, please email 4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 4fw.pa@us.af.mil.