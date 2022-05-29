GREENVILLE, N.C. — While the United States continues to engage in limited military operations in the Middle East and other parts of the world, the drawdown of major military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan closed a major chapter in the nation’s military history.

More than three million Americans served in the US military operations in the 20 years following the September 11 attacks. But while the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan added a substantial number of veterans to the US population, military service overall has become less common over time.

The number of veterans in the US has declined by more than one-third since 2000, from 26.4 million to less than 18 million, and that decline is expected to continue in future decades.

The US population of veterans boomed in the middle of the 20th century, with the introduction of a military draft in 1940 and the beginning of US involvement in World War II the following year. In 1940, only 9% of adults had served in the military, but just one decade later, that figure had more than quadrupled.

When broken out by conflict, the decreases in the veteran population become even more evident.

World War II veterans totaled around 500,000 in the US in 2020, and the Census Bureau estimates that by 2030, only 8,000 WWII veterans will remain. These veterans live in every state in the US but large states such as California, Florida and New York have the largest total counts of WWII veterans.

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. To determine the states with the most World War II veterans, researchers at Porch calculated the World War II veteran share of the 85-and-over population. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater World War II veteran share of the total veteran population was ranked higher.

The analysis found that in North Carolina, 7.2% of the population aged 85 or older served during World War II. Here is a summary of the data for North Carolina:

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 7.2%

7.2% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.1%

2.1% Total WWII veterans: 13,682

13,682 Total veteran population: 654,365

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 7.7%

7.7% WWII veteran share of the total veteran population: 2.9%

2.9% Total WWII veterans: 512,607

512,607 Total veteran population: 17,835,456

Below are the top 15 states for WWII veterans, per Porch.com.

USS Wisconsin Battleship (BB-64) in Norfolk, Virginia, sunset

15. Virginia

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.5%

8.5% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 1.9%

1.9% Total WWII veterans: 12,672

12,672 Total veteran population: 674,242

14. Missouri

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.5%

8.5% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 2.8%

2.8% Total WWII veterans: 11,083

11,083 Total veteran population: 391,513

13. Pennsylvania

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.6%

8.6% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 4.0%

4.0% Total WWII veterans: 29,198

29,198 Total veteran population: 731,411

12. Rhode Island

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.6%

8.6% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 4.3%

4.3% Total WWII veterans: 2,233

2,233 Total veteran population: 52,128

11. Nevada

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.7%

8.7% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 1.9%

1.9% Total WWII veterans: 3,957

3,957 Total veteran population: 205,659

10. Delaware

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.7%

8.7% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 2.5%

2.5% Total WWII veterans: 1,630

1,630 Total veteran population: 65,065

9. Ohio

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.7%

8.7% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 3.3%

3.3% Total WWII veterans: 22,627

22,627 Total veteran population: 685,905

8. New Mexico

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 8.8%

8.8% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 2.6%

2.6% Total WWII veterans: 3,661

3,661 Total veteran population: 141,558

7. Washington

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.0%

9.0% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 2.4%

2.4% Total WWII veterans: 12,364

12,364 Total veteran population: 517,912

6. Idaho

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.4%

9.4% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 2.4%

2.4% Total WWII veterans: 2,719

2,719 Total veteran population: 115,549

5. New Hampshire

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.4%

9.4% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 3.0%

3.0% Total WWII veterans: 2,821

2,821 Total veteran population: 93,326

4. Montana

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.8%

9.8% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 2.4%

2.4% Total WWII veterans: 2,086

2,086 Total veteran population: 85,401

3. Maine

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.8%

9.8% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 3.3%

3.3% Total WWII veterans: 3,390

3,390 Total veteran population: 101,652

2. Utah

WWII veteran share of the 85+ population: 9.9%

9.9% WWII veterans share of the total veteran population: 3.0%

3.0% Total WWII veterans: 3,602

3,602 Total veteran population: 120,198

1. Oregon