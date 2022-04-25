JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The countless daily sacrifices that military spouses and their children make are often underappreciated or overlooked.

One unique non-profit organization is doing all it can to rectify that oversight. On May 6, at 9:30 a.m., Support Military Families will be at the McDonald’s off 2401 Gum Branch Rd. to deliver Appreciation Care Packages for Military Spouses and children. Support Military Family volunteers assembled the Appreciation Care Packages destined for military families in Jacksonville.

Support Military Families Co-Founders Dr. Steven and Mrs. Diane Rumley said, “This care package program is a way to recognize and appreciate the multitude of challenges facing spouses and their children throughout the year.”

Going into its thirteenth year, Support Military Families serves NC military bases Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Seymour Johnson AFB, and SC Joint Base Charleston. In addition to the Care Package program, the organization has implemented a financial literacy program to help spouses improve their financial knowledge with community partner Wells Fargo.

Spouses interested in registering for any Support Military Families programs can visit www.SupportMilitaryFamilies.org



