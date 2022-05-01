JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A group of survivors of the Camp Lejeune toxic water situation gathered for a rally on Saturday.

The survivors gathered to raise awareness for what they call the water crisis on Camp Lejeune that happened between 1953 and 1987. Survivors were hoping to spread awareness on the issue. They also met with Onslow County commissioners and Congressman Greg Murphy, who championed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act for those impacted by the toxic water incident.

“The base had contaminated water that had benzene TCE PCE, vinyl chloride and about 60 other chemicals. There was way above the EPA allowance,” said Brian Amburgey, a Kentucky advocate for Camp Lejeune Toxic Water.

“One of our great, one of our biggest missions is to reach out and continue finding people,” said Curtis Crawford, a Virginia advocate for Camp Lejeune Toxic Water. “There were approximately 1 million people that were affected by Camp Lejeune. But there are still thousands out there that do not know about this.”

Event organizers said they hope the Camp Lejeune Justice Act will soon become law to further help their cause.