MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Tarboro native is serving the U.S. Navy with Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command at Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center, located in Yokosuka, Japan.

U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Karla Mata Reyes joined the Navy five years ago.

“I joined the Navy in 2017—one year after graduating from Edgecombe Early College High School,” said Reyes.

Today, Reyes serves as an aerographer’s mate.

Aerographer’s mates are the expert in meteorology and oceanography. They use skills in science and math to calculate weather patterns, analyze data and distribute forecasts to ships and squadrons around the world, providing accurate measures of air pressure, temperature, wind speed and sea state.

Reyes and fellow aerographer’s mates are not just “weathermen”– they are integral members of the Information Warfare Community, aiding with critical knowledge in any battlespace. Serving in the Navy means they are part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



