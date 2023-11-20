MERIDIAN, Miss. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly dedicated instructors.

At Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Meridian, instructors teach sailors to be combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan Vaughn, a native of Tarboro, is a student at NTTC Meridian, learning the necessary skills needed to be an aviation maintenance administration man.

“As an aviation maintenance administration man, I will be responsible for managing naval aircraft maintenance to ensure all naval aircraft are safe to operate and combat-ready,” said Vaughn.

