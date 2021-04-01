The Camp Lejeune Justice Act gives hope to victims and their families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS is continuing its coverage on a story reported on earlier in the week.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act is being reintroduced to the U.S. House, U.S. Congressman Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) told 9OYS earlier this week. The bill would allow for victims who were exposed to toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune between August of 1953 until December of 1987 to have their day in court.

The bill was originally introduced to Congress in 2020 after numerous cases were being ‘thrown out’ due to a North Carolina state law.

Now, victims are sharing their stories, decades later.

It is sad for any human being to go through this I mean leukemia, breast cancer, male breast cancer – those are life changing things. Curtis Crawford, victim

Crawford and Justin Evans are just two of the victims. Evans watched his mother deteriorate over the 16 years he was able to have with her. Now, he is mirroring her effects years later.

Crawford says he is lucky to be alive. He said he is in pain everyday.

