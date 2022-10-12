JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen.

Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday.

“We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine that it would all come together,” said one member of the Corpsmen Memorial Foundation, Raymond Applewhite.

It’s been over 15 years in the making, according to Applewhite.

“The real takeaway message is never quit,” said Applewhite.

The Corpsmen Memorial Foundation is the group that worked diligently to make this dream a reality. They’ve raised funds since 2008 for its creation, and their motto has always been to honor those that served alongside Marines as Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen.

“This is long overdue, to have these Corpsmen recognized,” said Applewhite.

The memorial depicts a Corpsman shielding a Marine’s body with their own on the battlefield, symbolizing the relationship between the two.

“When you have Corpsman assigned to the Marines, bullets, flying rounds going off whatever the case may be, they’re going to do their level best to protect them to save them from further injury,” said Applewhite.

Those involved in making this happen hope when people visit, they recognize just how brave hospital Corpsmen are.

“I would just hope that people will come out to the gardens to pay their respect. Whether they know someone is not the point. Let’s support our military in every way that we can,” said Applewhite.