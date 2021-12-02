Trees for Troops program returns for active-duty service members in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River once again is partnering with FedEx and the Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute free Christmas trees to active duty service members and their families

The event will be held Dec. 9 at the Paradise Point Golf Course parking lot aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Over the past 17 years, the Christmas Spirit Foundation has worked with FedEx to deliver more than 262,265 real Christmas trees to military families across the United States. In 2021, the program is scheduled to deliver approximately 14,500 trees to 77 military bases over the course of two weeks.

Trees will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. to all DoD ID cardholders on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. No trees will be reserved; one tree per vehicle, with valid DoD ID. No walk-ups. People are asked to not line up prior to 6:30 a.m.

For more information about the Christmas Spirit Foundation and the Trees for Troops program, visit https://www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/.