Biden OKs troop deployments to Eastern Europe, US official says

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is sending more than 3,000 American troops to Poland, Germany and Romania this week to bolster the defense of European allies in Russia’s military standoff with Ukraine, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina will be sent to Poland and Germany and part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany will be sent to Romania.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine’s borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine — and smaller NATO countries on the eastern flank worry they could be next.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military moves not yet announced.

The Pentagon is expected to announce that the troops will deploy “in the coming days,” U.S. officials told CNN.

The Biden administration had previously announced 8,500 troops would be on alert but did not commit to deploying them.

“I’ll be moving troops to Eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the near term,” Biden said last week. “Not a lot.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the U.S. has taken into account the risk that any troop movements could inflame the situation, but stressed the need for America to reassure its allies. Moving large units with heavy equipment and weapons often requires more time due to travel and logistical challenges.

Biden has warned that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia could take military action against the former Soviet state in February. Russia has repeatedly denied having any such plans.