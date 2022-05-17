GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local event will teach veterans to prepare for the workforce.

On May 26, from 5:30-7 PM, NC Works and the American Job Center will be hosting an event called Employment Assistance Workshop for Veterans in Greenville.

This event will teach vets about employment search, disability ratings, resume assistance, and much more at this event.

This event will be open to all veterans and will be held at Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, located at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville.

To register, text WORKSOP to (252) 549-4545.