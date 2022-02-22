UPDATE: Two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon, crews on scene

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say two helicopters crashed in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday morning.

The Utah National Guard confirmed two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near the Mineral Basin ski area. Officials say the crash happened during a training accident around 9:30 a.m.

No crew members were injured during the crash, but both helicopters sustained damage.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to the Utah National Guard.

Snowbird Resort has shut down operations on the aerial tram and Little Cloud due to the incident.

