SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC (WNCT) –The Wings Over Wayne Air Show, the largest air show in North Carolina, will take place on May 20 and 21 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro. The Navy Blue Angels are headlining the performance.

CLICK HERE for the Wings Over Wayne website

The first-ever female fighter pilot on the Blue Angels jet demonstration squadron will also be flying that day. Lieutenant Amanda Lee of Minnesota will be flying left wing (No. 3) in the formation.

Lt. Amanda Lee, MN – F/A18 Super Hornet Pilot – US Navy Blue Angels

At their most headlining previous performance at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, the Blue Angels attracted more than 200,000 spectators. That was in 2017.

“We look forward to showcasing the combat-proven F/A18 Super Hornet, the mainstay of modern naval air power, and the C-130J Super Hercules, the premier logistics support aircraft of the US Marine Corps,” said Blue Angels Commanding Officer and Flight Leader (No. 1) Alexander Armatas. “Both aircraft operate worldwide carrying out the Navy and Marine Corps mission.”

There will be several other performances following the US Navy Blue Angels, including a Pearl Harbor reenactment.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day with free admission and parking. Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m., with an array of flying exhibitions scheduled from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Concessions and souvenirs will be available for purchase on the base. Free drinking water will be onsite. Attendees may bring clear, factory-sealed, reusable water bottles, 32-oz or less and lawn chairs. Coolers, large backpacks, pets and tailgating are not allowed. Visitors to the air show are encouraged to bring some form of hearing protection.