USO NC Jacksonville hosts Great Toy Giveaway for military families in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The USO N.C. Jacksonville hosted its Great Toy Giveaway Thursday morning for military families in need.

The group gave away toys, stuffed animals and over 200 bikes. They also provided families with turkeys or hams and other food items for a Christmas meal.

The USO received large donations from Knights of Columbus and Purple Heart for this event to be possible. Center Operations Supervisor for USO NC Jacksonville, Megan Boggs, said hundreds of families came through the event, and everyone was appreciative and grateful.

“Events like this, sponsors that come out that really take care of us like this, it ensures our heroes families are taken care of, that they don’t go without this holiday season. They stand up and they serve for us, and we’re so thankful for them,” Boggs said.

Boggs added all the volunteers enjoyed helping the families pick out gifts. All ranks were able to come to the giveaway, but they let junior families come first because they often struggle more financially.

Boggs said she was truly touched to be able to ensure that military families can have presents under the tree this holiday season. One Marine in line, Christian Munoz, said he hoped to get a bike for his 1-year-old daughter to use when she gets older as well as a turkey to cook for Christmas dinner.

“It’s always good to give out to people, especially families in general because you never know what they’re going through or if they can afford stuff for Christmas,” Munoz said.

Munoz said events like this are helpful for families around the holidays because you never know what people are going through.