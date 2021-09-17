Vehicle pass required to access MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC — With the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show and 80th Anniversary Celebration less than 10 days away, air show planners are making sure that those planning to attend are aware that all vehicles will require a pass to access the event.

Those who plan to attend the biggest air show in Eastern NC, need to click here to get a complimentary pass for their vehicle. Parking and entry are free, however, each vehicle will require a pass in order to be admitted.

Only one pass per vehicle is required. A pass is not required for each individual in the vehicle. If attending the show both days, a separate pass will be required each day.

The general public should enter at the Cunningham Gate on show days. Drivers must present the pass confirmation receipt at the gate. The passes will be checked by air station security personnel upon entry to the air station.

The requirement was a recent addition as a measure intended to enhance COVID-19 mitigation efforts and lessen health and safety risks to guests and participants who would be in attendance at the large outdoor event.

MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing will put on a free, world-class air show that will include a number of military and civilian performances. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are the featured performers, and the lineup also includes Aftershock Jet Truck, All-veteran jump team, Randy Ball, RJ Gritter, Mini Jet Air Shows, Stephen Covington and Hubie Tolson.

Planners have also confirmed demonstrations of the AV-8B Harrier, F-35 Lightning II, F-18 Hornet, and the Marine Air Ground Task Force and the Wall of Fire, as well as the 2nd MAW Band performing. The event also plans to offer a wide array of military aviation and ground equipment static displays, vendor offerings and more.