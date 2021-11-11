Veterans Day event in Jacksonville thanks, remembers those who served

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The annual Veterans Ceremony sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans of Onslow County Chapter 16 took place on Thursday.

“They volunteer to give every bit of being to make sure that we have a free country, a country that we can do anything we like to do, thanks to the constitution,” said Commander of Disabled American Veterans of Onslow County Chapter, Randall Cox.

The event included several speeches, a POW/MIA display, the posting of colors, the laying of a wreath, a special guest speaker, and an award ceremony. Outside they had a truck on display. This special truck came all the way from South Carolina. It was repainted to have the symbols of freedom on it.

The owner of the truck is close friends with Cox. He said he brought it up here because he loves sharing it, especially on a day like Veterans Day.

“I love sharing it with my fellow veterans and our families. That means more to me to see how the veterans and their families appreciate the truck more so than a trophy,” said retired Sgt. Maj. Erv Steinly, who served in the Army and owns the truck.

Cox shared how important events like this are to veterans.

“I lost a lot of friends, people that I serve with their names are up on the wall. And it’s my way of saying thank you, thank you to the vet saying, yes, you’re not forgotten. You’ll always be in our hearts,” said Cox.

His wife Sherrie added how we should continue to teach children the meaning of Veterans Day.

“We need to teach our young children the meaning of Veterans Day, why it is. These are our future. They will come before after we leave. They need to know the history so they can carry on the tradition,” said Sherrie Cox.