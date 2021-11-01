Veterans Tribute Weekend returns to Jacksonville with parade, events and more

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Veterans Tribute Weekend in Jacksonville returns this Saturday and Sunday.

The event, offered by Visit Jacksonville NC and the City of Jacksonville NC, includes a variety of ways to honor our nation’s veterans.

The weekend kicks off with the annual Veterans Parade on Western Boulevard. The parade, hosted by the NCOA Downeast Chapter 906, starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will feature various patriotic groups and musical performances.

A free event for families follows the parade at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the touch-a-truck area, vintage military vehicles and a display of Jeeps. Test your mettle at the rock climbing wall, try your hand at carnival games, groove to live music by local band Lunar Tide, and make your mark at the Creative Discovery Studio station operated by the Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts. Guests can enjoy lunch from one of our participating food trucks.

Guided tours of the Lejeune Memorial Gardens will be offered Saturday and Sunday. The Lejeune Memorial Gardens features a memorial to the first black Marines; a large Eagle, Globe, and Anchor statue; a 9/11 memorial beam; the Beirut Memorial; and the second largest Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation. Several time slots are available for small groups and individuals. Register online at VeteransTributeWeekend.com

Also at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, guests can walk the paths and view the Veterans Walk of Honor at any time of day or night. Signs featuring photos of beloved veterans will line the paths of the Gardens, November 6-14, 2021.

In honor of the plentiful fishing and outdoor riches found in Jacksonville, NC, the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission will host the Jacksonville Speckled Trout Tournament on November 6. The event will start at Casper’s Marina in Swansboro. Event organizers say proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville USO. For more information, visit PlayJOSC.com/TroutSeries

“Last year, the pandemic precluded us from doing many of the activities we hoped to do in honor of our veterans. This year, we are looking forward to doing all we can to pay tribute to our heroes and to offer safe outdoor options. Honoring veterans and service members is a core value of this community. We invite our service members, their families, and those from near and far to be part of this weekend,” says City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips.