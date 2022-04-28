JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with others will take part in a ceremony on Saturday to recognize Vietnam veterans.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens. Civic and community leaders along with former service members are scheduled to recognize the veterans.

Speakers for the event include: