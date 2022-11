GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -A Greenville business is currently giving back to military veterans in a unique way.

Through November 13, Wave Car Wash, partnered with Folds of Honor, a non-profit that awards scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled military members, announced that customers will have the option to donate to the organization when paying for car washes at the service station.

Also, on Veterans Day, participating locations will be offering free car washes to all veterans.